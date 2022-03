Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 48,048

TFcon is happy to announce that Vince Dicola will be a guest at TFcon Toronto 2022. Vince will be taking part in a Q&A panel and autograph sessions with the attendees of Canada?s Premiere Transformers Collectors Event. Vince Dicola is presented by Ages Three and Up. Tickets go on sale this Friday.

