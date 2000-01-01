GotBot Beasty Join Date: Feb 2016 Location: Newfoundland and Labrador Posts: 356

Titans Return Blaster ( I'm in the minority)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iJ_VEPc-QxY EVERYONE seems to absolutely love this guy...except me. I mean, he is okay, but I have a few problems with him that are personal dislikes and a couple that I see as potential problems. I think he is a decent representation for collectors, barring him being way too big, beyond that though, I worry about his longevity for kids. I am just waiting for this guy to break (and I assume Soundwave too) See what I mean as I give a look at this guy from the minority perspective.