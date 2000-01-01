Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > Transformers Feedback and Reviews > Transformers Video Reviews
Reload this Page Titans Return Blaster ( I'm in the minority)
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 04:03 PM   #1
GotBot
Beasty
Join Date: Feb 2016
Location: Newfoundland and Labrador
Posts: 356
Titans Return Blaster ( I'm in the minority)
EVERYONE seems to absolutely love this guy...except me. I mean, he is okay, but I have a few problems with him that are personal dislikes and a couple that I see as potential problems. I think he is a decent representation for collectors, barring him being way too big, beyond that though, I worry about his longevity for kids. I am just waiting for this guy to break (and I assume Soundwave too) See what I mean as I give a look at this guy from the minority perspective.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iJ_VEPc-QxY
GotBot is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 04:19 PM   #2
RNSrobot
Animated
RNSrobot's Ebay Auctions
Join Date: Aug 2008
Location: Edmonton AB
Posts: 1,592
Send a message via AIM to RNSrobot
Re: Titans Return Blaster ( I'm in the minority)
He's the same size as g1 blaster :-D
__________________
FEEDBACK THREAD
http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=47050

BEARDED DAD INDIE ROCK
Spotify | Bandcamp | YouTube | Soundcloud
RNSrobot is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 04:46 PM   #3
Deception
Cybertron
Deception's Avatar
Join Date: May 2013
Location: tdot
Posts: 1,171
Re: Titans Return Blaster ( I'm in the minority)
too big for a chug collection. that's why i past on him. he looks nice but i'm using my foc blaster for now.
Deception is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping










Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers Hunt for The Decepticons Voyager Class Sea Spray
Transformers
transformers
Transformers
Transformers Masterpiece Style Omnigonix Spinout OG-01 Sunstreaker
Transformers
TRANSFORMERS BRUTICUS Vintage G1 Action Figure Combaticon Combiner 1986
Transformers
1984 Hasbro SoundWave Autobot Transformer Toy
Transformers
1985-6 Ultra Magnus Transformer Toy
Transformers
1985 G1 Transformer Devastator 90 % Complete
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 04:59 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.