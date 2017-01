GotBot Beasty Join Date: Feb 2016 Location: Newfoundland and Labrador Posts: 356

Figurines DOTM Sentinel and G1 Starscream

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Z9LSvV8t24w I got these in my stocking for Christmas from Starscream Girlfriend. They are fun, cheap and certainly novelty pieces. Still, I appreciate them for what they are. I already had Optimus and Megs so these two will be a nice little stand in to fill space on the shelf.