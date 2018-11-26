Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 41,558

More... Transformers: Earth Wars introduces the first of a three part series*by Ioannis from* Space Ape Games *covering what you need to know about Raid Battles: Ready to take on giant awesome differences with your Alliance members? Watch for an overview of the brand new Game Mode which is coming to the game this Thursday!! Play the clip below, remember to download the* game for free from your preferred app store and then join in the discussion on the 2005 boards!The post Transformers Earth Wars: Raid Battles appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM





The 2019 Ontario Collectors Con will be Sunday, January 27th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.



The 2019 Ontario Collectors Con will be Sunday, January 27th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s and 90s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.