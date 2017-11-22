Japanese site*1999.co.jp
*has uploaded stock and package images of*Takara Tomy Transformers Legends LG-50 Sixshot, LG-51 Doublecross, LG-52 Misfire, & LG-53 Broadside. LG-50 Sixshot comes in a very impressive and big box which resembles the original G1 Sixshot package.*LG-51 Doublecross, LG-52 Misfire, and LG-53 Broadside come in the regular window box used for previous Legends figures showing the Headmaster unit in one corner. The stock images let us see the difference in color and accessories of these releases including the Headmasters and Targetmasters partners compared to the Hasbro versions. You can click on the bar to see all the mirrored images » Continue Reading.
