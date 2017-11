evenstaves you renegade maverick Join Date: Mar 2017 Location: The NCR Posts: 100

Where to get boxes? Things didn't pan out with the last time I raised this, figure I will try again.



There is an existing market for old G1/other boxes/cards, and I understand it's because they're a lot older/more likely to have been tossed/destroyed.



Where does one go, or what site can one visit, to acquire newer boxes/cards?



I am still trying to get the box/insert/instructions/collector card for 1st wave Combiner Wars Optimus Prime (red/blue); picked him up loose/complete a while back.

