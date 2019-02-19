Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 42,187

The Studio Series SS-14 Ironhide is sure a very movie-accurate rendition of the Autobot Weapon specialist, but fans were not so happy with Ironhide’s front bumper being a single piece incapable of wrapping around his chest. DNA Design has come to the rescue with their new*DK-10 Studio Series Ironhide Upgrade Kit. This kit includes a new foldable bumper, and even more extra parts like new feet with ankle articulation, 2 extra rifles and 2 extra knives. The new weapons can be attached in robot or alt mode. The removal of the original front bumper requires you to take out a



The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.

The 2019 80s Toy Expo will be Sunday, April 7th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.FREE PARKINGFor more info go to http://www.ontariocollectorscon.com/