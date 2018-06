Primitive Skateboarding Optimus Prime Found At Slovakian Retail

Thanks to 2005 Boards member*Pavol Palat for reporting his sighting of the*Primitive Skateboarding Optimus Prime At Slovakian Retail. P rimitive Skateboarding Optimus Prime*is a very nice black repaint with extra accessories of the Titans Return Powermaster Optimus Prime.*Released as part of a collaboration between Transformers and Primitive Skateboarding, this mold was originally a San Diego Comicon 2017 exclusive (offered later via Hasbro Toy Shop and Hascon 2017). As a nice surprise for our fellow collectors in Slovakia, this figure was found at*Dracik store in Bratislava, Slovak Republic for only 24.99 or $29.13.