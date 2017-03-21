Yesterday, 10:54 PM #1 forty6and2 Generation 1 Join Date: Jan 2009 Location: Saskatchewan Posts: 93 Im done this time for REAL!! MP and 3P gotta go!

heres what ive got. a few I will loose my shirt on as I had the seller unseal a box and sell me just the toys.



all are mint complete unless noted. ill post a lot shot, but I do have individual pics if you need them. Can do better if youre taking multiples, Shipping will be whatever it costs me. Paypal, EMT etc.

I DO HAVE LOTS OF GOOD FEEBACK AS A SELLER ON HERE.





$240.00 MP-10 MIB, Prime taken out of box and set on the shelf, never went into alt mode, ADDED the KFC hands and smoke stacks.



$220.00 MP-02 Soundwave(no box but 100% complete) again, never put into alt mode, posed and set. Tapes have been transformed once and displayed and then once more to put back into the cases



$65.00 TrU Rodimus 1 knee swapped out for metal haven't installed the other.. Never transformed by me either.



$120.00 MP Skywarp (walmart) put into alt mode, NO BOX(useless anyways)



$130.00 MP Thundercracker (TRU) out of box onto shelf, didn't even pose him. NO BOX



$120.00 MP Starscream (TRU) Posed . NO BOX



$60.00 MP-06 Bluestreak (TRU) Black hood. from box to shelf.



$80.00 MP-14 Alert MIB



$80.00 MP-20 Wheeljack MIB



$65.00 MP-21 Bumble MIB



$55.00 MP-25 Tracks MIB



$40.00 KO MP-17 Prowl MIB



$40.00 KO MP-18S Silverstreak MIB never xformed



$40.00 KO MP-18B Bluestreak (diaclone blue) MIB never xformed



$45.00 KO MP-20 Wheeljack MISB



$40.00 KO MP-23 Exhaust MIB



$95.00 DX9 Invisible (mirage obviously) MIB never xformed



$125.00 FT-03 Quakewave comes with extra parts, electronics needs to be repaired, never xformed by me. went from box to shelf.



