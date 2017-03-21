Well guys I dabbled back in for a spell. As cool as they are I'm just not into collecting Transformers anymore. Did a bunch of caught in the moment purchases online and with a few fellas from here.
heres what ive got. a few I will loose my shirt on as I had the seller unseal a box and sell me just the toys.
all are mint complete unless noted. ill post a lot shot, but I do have individual pics if you need them. Can do better if youre taking multiples, Shipping will be whatever it costs me. Paypal, EMT etc.
I DO HAVE LOTS OF GOOD FEEBACK AS A SELLER ON HERE.
$240.00 MP-10 MIB, Prime taken out of box and set on the shelf, never went into alt mode, ADDED the KFC hands and smoke stacks.
$220.00 MP-02 Soundwave(no box but 100% complete) again, never put into alt mode, posed and set. Tapes have been transformed once and displayed and then once more to put back into the cases
$65.00 TrU Rodimus 1 knee swapped out for metal haven't installed the other.. Never transformed by me either.
$120.00 MP Skywarp (walmart) put into alt mode, NO BOX(useless anyways)
$130.00 MP Thundercracker (TRU) out of box onto shelf, didn't even pose him. NO BOX
$120.00 MP Starscream (TRU) Posed . NO BOX
$60.00 MP-06 Bluestreak (TRU) Black hood. from box to shelf.
$80.00 MP-14 Alert MIB
$80.00 MP-20 Wheeljack MIB
$65.00 MP-21 Bumble MIB
$55.00 MP-25 Tracks MIB
$40.00 KO MP-17 Prowl MIB
$40.00 KO MP-18S Silverstreak MIB never xformed
$40.00 KO MP-18B Bluestreak (diaclone blue) MIB never xformed
$45.00 KO MP-20 Wheeljack MISB
$40.00 KO MP-23 Exhaust MIB
$95.00 DX9 Invisible (mirage obviously) MIB never xformed
$125.00 FT-03 Quakewave comes with extra parts, electronics needs to be repaired, never xformed by me. went from box to shelf.
$30.00 Part of a Perfect Effect Pc-06 Devastator upgrade kit. never used. Hands, shoulders and heads.