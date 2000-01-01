Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > Transformers General Discussion
Reload this Page Beast Wars 25 Tournament, Match 21 - Semifinal 1: Rampage vs. Depth Charge
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

View Poll Results: BW 25 Tournament - Semifinal Match 1: Rampage vs. Depth Charge
Rampage 1 25.00%
Depth Charge 3 75.00%
Voters: 4. You may not vote on this poll

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 04:04 PM   #1
Outtsyder
Another 1 Bites The Dust
Outtsyder's Avatar
Join Date: Jun 2007
Location: Parts Unknown
Posts: 489
Beast Wars 25 Tournament, Match 21 - Semifinal 1: Rampage vs. Depth Charge
From a field of 24 combatants selected back in January, the Beast Wars 25 Dream Combat Tournament has been narrowed to its Final Four, as we begin the Semifinal round. These two matches will be presented once a week, both today and next week Sunday afternoon. Here is the updated bracket showing the Tournament progress to date.




Unlike previous Tournament matches, the poll for this match now lasts for six days, but short profiles for each combatant have been provided as usual.
In selecting the winner, decide which one is more likely to force their opponent into submission or surrender, or a knockout for at least a 10-second period. Outright destruction is not necessary, though possible.
Please note: this is to determine who would win a fight between the combatants, not which character is more popular.
The winner of this match will advance to the Tournament Final, set for Easter Sunday, April 4. However, if a draw is reached in this poll, both combatants will be eliminated from the Tournament - in which case, the winner of next week's Semifinal match will be determined the winner of the Tournament by default.


Match 21: Rampage vs. Depth Charge

Rampage (Predacon) - Monstrous, intimidating, remorseless, and then some; failed experiment rendered his spark almost indestructible, and his mind twisted beyond recovery. Overwhelming size, strength, firepower, and Transmetal body make him one of the most horrific threats in the Predacons. Almost impervious to physical injury; restores moderate structural damage at will. Uses triple-barreled rotating missile launcher as robotic crab, tank and robot; also has plasma rifle. Brilliant for a ferocious personality, but has trouble keeping wits due to fractured psyche.
{Defeated Cheetor (95.5%) in Round 1, Dinobot (52.4%) in Round 2, and Tarantulas (58.8%) in the Quarterfinals.}

Depth Charge (Maximal) - Steadfast, direct, merciless security-chief-turned-vigilante. Triple-Changing Transmetal whose modes adapt him to land, sea, and air. Transforms into a robotic manta ray, and a side-sailed air cruiser that reaches high altitudes; fires explosive discs in all three modes. Robot mode uses dual proton torpedo launcher and spear; manta ray wings act as missile shields. Great strength, towering size, high durability, and unflappable demeanor preclude physical weaknesses, but obsession with destroying Rampage can distract him.
{Defeated Transmetal 2 Dinobot (61.9%) in Round 1, Waspinator (52.6%) in Round 2, and Rattrap (70.6%) in the Quarterfinals.}


This poll concludes Saturday afternoon, March 27 (around 4:05pm ET). Match 22 will begin next week Sunday afternoon, March 28!
__________________

Creative arts page: Scorpion's Heart Overnight Creations
https://www.facebook.com/ScorpionsHeart.SHOC/

Feedback thread: https://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=33913

"Study the great, and become greater."
- Michael Jackson
"Who are we, if not measured by our impact on others?"
- Carl Sagan
Outtsyder is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 04:24 PM   #2
evenstaves
you renegade maverick
evenstaves's Avatar
Join Date: Mar 2017
Location: les Milles Isles
Posts: 1,249
Re: Beast Wars 25 Tournament, Match 21 - Semifinal 1: Rampage vs. Depth Charge
I hate to say it, but Rampage's end only came when he allowed it

king crabbe
evenstaves is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
1985 Vintage Transformers G1 Triple Changers: Blitzwing & Astrotrain
Transformers
Transformers Beast Wars Depthcharge Incomplete
Transformers
Lot Of Transformers DOTM Powerglide Backfire And Optimus Plus Instructions
Transformers
Lot Of 3 Robot Heroes Transformers Packs MISB
Transformers
Hasbro Transformers Earthrise War for Cybertron Deluxe Bluestreak Action Figure
Transformers
Hasbro Transformers Generations Selects Deluxe WFC-GS11 Decepticon Exhaust
Transformers
Transformers Generations Selects War for Cybertron Deluxe Rotorstorm - Exclusive
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 04:43 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2021, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.