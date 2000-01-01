View Poll Results : BW 25 Tournament - Semifinal Match 1: Rampage vs. Depth Charge Rampage 1 25.00% Depth Charge 3 75.00%

Unlike previous Tournament matches, the poll for this match now lasts for six days, but short profiles for each combatant have been provided as usual.

In selecting the winner, decide which one is more likely to force their opponent into submission or surrender, or a knockout for at least a 10-second period. Outright destruction is not necessary, though possible.

Please note: this is to determine who would win a fight between the combatants, not which character is more popular.

The winner of this match will advance to the Tournament Final, set for Easter Sunday, April 4. However, if a draw is reached in this poll, both combatants will be eliminated from the Tournament - in which case, the winner of next week's Semifinal match will be determined the winner of the Tournament by default.





Match 21: Rampage vs. Depth Charge



Rampage (Predacon) - Monstrous, intimidating, remorseless, and then some; failed experiment rendered his spark almost indestructible, and his mind twisted beyond recovery. Overwhelming size, strength, firepower, and Transmetal body make him one of the most horrific threats in the Predacons. Almost impervious to physical injury; restores moderate structural damage at will. Uses triple-barreled rotating missile launcher as robotic crab, tank and robot; also has plasma rifle. Brilliant for a ferocious personality, but has trouble keeping wits due to fractured psyche.

{Defeated Cheetor (95.5%) in Round 1, Dinobot (52.4%) in Round 2, and Tarantulas (58.8%) in the Quarterfinals.}



Depth Charge (Maximal) - Steadfast, direct, merciless security-chief-turned-vigilante. Triple-Changing Transmetal whose modes adapt him to land, sea, and air. Transforms into a robotic manta ray, and a side-sailed air cruiser that reaches high altitudes; fires explosive discs in all three modes. Robot mode uses dual proton torpedo launcher and spear; manta ray wings act as missile shields. Great strength, towering size, high durability, and unflappable demeanor preclude physical weaknesses, but obsession with destroying Rampage can distract him.

{Defeated Transmetal 2 Dinobot (61.9%) in Round 1, Waspinator (52.6%) in Round 2, and Rattrap (70.6%) in the Quarterfinals.}





