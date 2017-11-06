|
Power of The Primes In Package and Stock Photos of Optimus, Rodimus and Grimlock
Thanks to the Facebook page of TFCN
, we have new stock images of the upcoming Power of The Primes voyager Grimlock figure. These pics show him in package as well as robot and dino mode. Additionally, we have in package images of Leader Class Optimus Prime and Rodimus Prime. You can check out the images after the jump
The post Power of The Primes In Package and Stock Photos of Optimus, Rodimus and Grimlock
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________