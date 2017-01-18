Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Revolutionaries #5 and Revolution: Aw Yeah! #3 solicitations


Solicitations for IDW Publishing’s April books are starting to be released, and CBR has the first two of the Transformers-related*books. In Revolutionaries #5, the Revolutionaries team up with MASK to bring in the Atomic Man as it seems like we’re also getting more on the return of Hearts of Steel, and the lighter-toned Revolution: Aw Yeah! #3 has battles like Destro vs. Rom and team-ups such as Bumblebee and Acroyear. Check out the solicit descriptions and covers for yourself after the break, and stay tuned for further April solicitations as they come in. Revolutionaries #5 John Barber (w)  &#187; Continue Reading.

