Old Today, 02:28 PM   #1
Poflymn
Beasty
Poflymn's Ebay Auctions
Join Date: Jul 2015
Location: Nova Scotia
Posts: 363
TLK Nitro and Scorn - TRU
Get em while their hot. TLK Nitro and Scorn Voyager figures now available at TRU.ca

Nitro - http://www.toysrus.ca/product/index....ctId=123599146

Scorn - http://www.toysrus.ca/product/index....ctId=123599156
