Via*Cang Toys Weibo
*we can share for you images of the color prototype of their*CT-Chiyou-06 Hugerhino. This new take on the G1 Predacons brings us a very interesting design, stylized for sure but still recognizable as the classic G1 characters plus some new additions to the group. Hugerhino shows a pretty detailed rhino mode with a highly poseable robot mode. Since Hugerhino is the last of Cang Toys’ Predacons to be released, they have also shared images of the complete Thunderking/Predaking combiner in all his glory. See the mirrored images on this news post after the jump and then let » Continue Reading.
The post Cang Toys CT-Chiyou-06 Hugerhino (G1 Headstrong) & Thunderking (G1 Predaking) Color Prototypes Images
