|
Beast Wars!
First large unloading of my Beast Wars collection. Doing a large collection re focusing. Open to offers but the prices are pretty much marked to move.
Will ship internationally, buyers pay insurance and shipping. I'll deliver locally but for large orders only. Local pick available also. I ship once a week due to work.
Payment options are PayPal, E-transfer and cash.
Perfect Effect PE-DX06 Beast Gorira - $200 MIB
Perfect Effect PE-DX09 Mega Doragon - $200 MIB
Neo Arts Toys NT-10 Leonidas - $200 MIB
Generation Toys GT-10 BW Gorilla - $150 MIB
Generation Toys GT-11 Red Bull - $140 MIB
Generation Toys Legends Black OP Model kit - $40 MIB
DX9 K2 Ancestrod - $170 MIB
Transform Element MM-01 Hornets Tiger $140 MIB
Transform Element MM-03 Stinger Warrior - $60 MIB
Iron Factory IF EX-42 Heat Death - $80 MIB
Iron Factory IF EX-43 Primal Commander - $70 MIB
Iron Factory IF EX-45 Yoroi Shishmaru - $65
Iron Factory IF EX-37 Phantom- $50 MIB
Moon Studio MS-01 Dark Knight - $140
Transart First Generation Commander - $50 MIB
Botcon Beast Wars Sandstorm - $300 Sealed
Botcon Beast Wars Tigatron - $500 Sealed
Botcon Beast Wars Arcee - $500 Sealed (Tape broken)
Botcon Apelinq (signed by Gary Chalk) - $400 Sealed
Botcon Beast Wars Shokaract - $500 Sealed
Beast Wars 10th Anniversary Rhinox - $70 Sealed
Beast Wars 10th Anniversary Cheetor - $75 Sealed
Beast Wars 10th Anniversary - $120 (signed by Scott McNeil) Sealed
Beast wars 10th Anniversary Dinobot - $130 (signed by Scott McNeil) Sealed
POTP Throne of the Primes - $100 Sealed
Beast Wars Metals D-45 Quickstrike - $80 Sealed
Beast Wars II D-26 Thrustor - $150 Sealed
Beast Wars II C-16 Lio Convoy - $130 MIB
Beast Wars II C-16 Flash Lio Convoy $130 MIB
Beast Wars II C-14 Tasmania Kid - $65 Sealed
Beast Wars II C-34 Randy - $85 MIB (no GPS issues)
Beast Wars II C-21 Drillnuts - $65 Sealed
Beast Wars II D-32 Dead End - $70 MIB
Beast Wars II PVC figure set - $35 Sealed
Beast Wars II PVC Lio Convoy - $25 Sealed
Transformers Legends LG01 Rattle - $50 Sealed
Beast Wars Microverse Maximal Orcanoch Playset - $50 Sealed
Beast Wars Microverse Predacon Arachnid Playset - $50 Sealed
Beast Wars Mutating card game - $25 MIB
Masterpiece Beast Wars MP-38 Beast Convoy (Toy Colors) - $150 MIB
Transformers Universe Dinobot Striker - $50 Sealed
Transformers Universe Reptilion - $50 Sealed
Transformers Universe Silverbolt - $120 (Signed by Scott McNeil) Sealed
Beast Wars Silverbolt - $150 (Signed my Scott McNeil) Sealed
Transformers RID Bruticus - $40 Sealed
Beast Wars Telemocha Dinobot - $100 MIB
Flame Toys Furai Action Optimus Primal - $220 MIB
__________________
Twitter - Cliffjumper69