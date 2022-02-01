Today, 06:19 PM #1 Cliffjumper69 primebein's rival Join Date: Jun 2008 Location: Guelph Posts: 1,865 Beast Wars! First large unloading of my Beast Wars collection. Doing a large collection re focusing. Open to offers but the prices are pretty much marked to move.



Will ship internationally, buyers pay insurance and shipping. I'll deliver locally but for large orders only. Local pick available also. I ship once a week due to work.



Payment options are PayPal, E-transfer and cash.





Perfect Effect PE-DX06 Beast Gorira - $200 MIB

Perfect Effect PE-DX09 Mega Doragon - $200 MIB

Neo Arts Toys NT-10 Leonidas - $200 MIB

Generation Toys GT-10 BW Gorilla - $150 MIB

Generation Toys GT-11 Red Bull - $140 MIB

Generation Toys Legends Black OP Model kit - $40 MIB

DX9 K2 Ancestrod - $170 MIB

Transform Element MM-01 Hornets Tiger $140 MIB

Transform Element MM-03 Stinger Warrior - $60 MIB

Iron Factory IF EX-42 Heat Death - $80 MIB

Iron Factory IF EX-43 Primal Commander - $70 MIB

Iron Factory IF EX-45 Yoroi Shishmaru - $65

Iron Factory IF EX-37 Phantom- $50 MIB

Moon Studio MS-01 Dark Knight - $140

Transart First Generation Commander - $50 MIB



Botcon Beast Wars Sandstorm - $300 Sealed

Botcon Beast Wars Tigatron - $500 Sealed

Botcon Beast Wars Arcee - $500 Sealed (Tape broken)

Botcon Apelinq (signed by Gary Chalk) - $400 Sealed

Botcon Beast Wars Shokaract - $500 Sealed



Beast Wars 10th Anniversary Rhinox - $70 Sealed

Beast Wars 10th Anniversary Cheetor - $75 Sealed

Beast Wars 10th Anniversary - $120 (signed by Scott McNeil) Sealed

Beast wars 10th Anniversary Dinobot - $130 (signed by Scott McNeil) Sealed

POTP Throne of the Primes - $100 Sealed

Beast Wars Metals D-45 Quickstrike - $80 Sealed

Beast Wars II D-26 Thrustor - $150 Sealed

Beast Wars II C-16 Lio Convoy - $130 MIB

Beast Wars II C-16 Flash Lio Convoy $130 MIB

Beast Wars II C-14 Tasmania Kid - $65 Sealed

Beast Wars II C-34 Randy - $85 MIB (no GPS issues)

Beast Wars II C-21 Drillnuts - $65 Sealed

Beast Wars II D-32 Dead End - $70 MIB

Beast Wars II PVC figure set - $35 Sealed

Beast Wars II PVC Lio Convoy - $25 Sealed



Transformers Legends LG01 Rattle - $50 Sealed

Beast Wars Microverse Maximal Orcanoch Playset - $50 Sealed

Beast Wars Microverse Predacon Arachnid Playset - $50 Sealed

Beast Wars Mutating card game - $25 MIB



Masterpiece Beast Wars MP-38 Beast Convoy (Toy Colors) - $150 MIB

Transformers Universe Dinobot Striker - $50 Sealed

Transformers Universe Reptilion - $50 Sealed

Transformers Universe Silverbolt - $120 (Signed by Scott McNeil) Sealed

Beast Wars Silverbolt - $150 (Signed my Scott McNeil) Sealed



Transformers RID Bruticus - $40 Sealed

Beast Wars Telemocha Dinobot - $100 MIB

Flame Toys Furai Action Optimus Primal - $220 MIB

