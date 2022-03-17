Eric J. Siebenaler, product designer who has worked in several Transformers series, has shared via his Instagram account
images of his early concept art of Transformers Cyberverse Slug. This early idea for Slug design was inspired by his G1 incarnation, and later modified by Hasbro to fit the Cyberverse style. This is the third Cyberverse Dinobot concept art revealed following Sludge and Swoop. See the mirrored images after the jump and then share your impressions on the 2005 Boards!
The post ransformers Cyberverse Slug Concept Art By Eric Siebenaler
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...