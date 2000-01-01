Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 01:15 PM   #1
s!gma
Lantern of Sector 2711
s!gma's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2009
Location: The Junction
Posts: 18
Leader Ironhide
Looking to complete my 1:24 scale movie lineup

If anyone has the big Ironhide that they are willing to part with let me know.


Thanks!!!
