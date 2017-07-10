|
First Look At San Diego Comic-Con 2017 Exclusive Revolution Toy Package
Hasbro has unveiled what is quite possibly one of the coolest San Diego Comic-Con Exclusive Sets to date. It doesn’t get anymore nostalgic than this. Titled as*Revolution Toy Package this SDCC 2017 Exclusive features*Transformers, G.I. Joe, Visionaries, R.O.M., Micronauts, Action Man and M.A.S.K based off on IDW’s Revolutions storyarc. Revolution Comic Crossover Mega-Set This is the Revolution Comic Crossover Mega-Set, which will retail for $99.99. While its debuting at Comic-Con, it will also be for sale at Canadas Fan Expo and it will be available in limited supply at HasbroToyShop.com. Lets take a closer look, piece by piece
. Check » Continue Reading.
