Transformers Kingdom Wave 2 Deluxe Airazor and Voyager Dinobot New Stock Images
Via*Nin Nin Games website
*we can share for you some additional stock photos of*Transformers Kingdom Wave 2 Deluxe Airazor and Voyager Dinobot. The images let us see the poseability and details of these new figures which feature a mix of a cartoon-accurate robot mode with a realistic beast mode. See all the mirrored images after the jump and then let us know your impressions on the 2005 Board!  
