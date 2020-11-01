Thanks to 2005 Board members*Galaxius84 and*03Mach1*for sharing in our boards photographic proof of their sighting of the*Walmart Exclusive Wave 1 Retro Headmasters. The first wave of these*reissues of the Titans Return molds with a new deco and the retooled heads used in the Takara Tomy Legends versions include Chromedome, Brainstorm, Hardhead and Mindwipe. They*were spotted at Walmart stores at Northern Kentucky/Cincinnati in Ohio and Florida. These toys were officially revealed months ago even with listings
but pre-orders never went live. We are glad these toys finally showed up at Walmart stores, considering they had been <a href="https://news.tfw2005.com/2020/11/30/transformers-retro-headmasters-chromedome-mindwipe-hardhead-mindwipe-in-hand-images-425061">available in Hong » Continue Reading.
