Transformers: Bumblebee Nominated At Saturn Awards 2019
Transformers: Bumblebee movie has been nominated
at the 45th annual Saturn Awards. The movie itself is nominated for the Best Science Fiction Film Release while Hailee Steinfeld is nominated for the category of Best Supporting Actress In A Film. Best Science Fiction Film Release: Alita: Battle Angel (20th Century Fox) Bumblebee (Paramount) Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (Universal Pictures) Ready Player One (Warner Bros. Pictures) Solo: A Star Wars Story (Lucasfilm Ltd. / Walt Disney Studios) Sorry to Bother You (Mirror Releasing Annapurna Pictures) Upgrade (BH Tilt) Best Supporting Actress in a Film: Cynthia Erivo – Bad Times at » Continue Reading.
