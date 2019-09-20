|
IDW Transformers Comic Solicitations for December2019
Thanks to*Previews World
*and*bleedingcool.com
*we can now share the IDW solicitations for October 2019. Decembers releases include the*Transformers/Ghostbusters: Ghosts of Cybertron*TPB,*Transformers*issue 16, and*Transformers Galaxies*issue 4. You can check out the solicits, together with their excellent cover artwork, attached to this post after the jump. Then, you can sound off on the 2005 Boards! Transformers #16Cover A:*Corin Howell (W) Brian Ruckley (A) Anna Malkova, Bethany McGuire-Smith (CA) Corin Howell Riots rock Cybertron as the delicate balance of peace is fully disrupted. Amidst the anti-Autobot, anti-Decepticon, and anti-Rise actions, can Orion Pax, Chromia, and a Decepticon finally link the deaths of Brainstorm » Continue Reading.
The post IDW Transformers Comic Solicitations for December2019
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Mississauga Collectors Expo 2019
will be November 10th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.