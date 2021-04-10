Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Super_Megatron
IDWs Transformers Escape: Issue #3 iTunes Preview


As preparations for the escape ships continue, Wheeljack and Hound work to move what remains of the A’ovan population and habitat to a safe location for evacuation. Learn more details in the iTunes Apple Books three-page preview of Transformers Escape issue #3, due in shops April 21, then sound off on the 2005 boards! Creator credits: Brian Ruckley (Author), Bethany McGuire-Smith (Artist, Cover Artist), Anna Malkova (Artist, Cover Artist), Sara Pitre-Durocher (Cover Artist) Unfortunately, the Insecticons are insatiable and a caravan full of Cybertronian and organic life is too good a meal to pass up. &#160;

The post IDWs Transformers Escape: Issue #3 iTunes Preview appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



