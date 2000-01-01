Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 02:53 AM   #1
Ravager
Generation 1
Ravager's Avatar
Join Date: May 2017
Location: Mississauga
Posts: 12
Dinobots Combiners Swoop/Slag
Dinobots Combiners Swoop/Slag

Looking for these guys to finish set.

Loose complete is OK.


Mississauga Or GTA
