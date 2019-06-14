Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Robot Kingdom Newsletter 1485
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 06:27 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 42,876
Robot Kingdom Newsletter 1485
TFW2005 friend and sponsor Robot Kingdom brings you their newsletter for this week. See the highlights below and then read on for the complete listing! ROBOTKINGDOM.COM Newsletter #1485 Hi, Here is a quick update from*www.robotkingdom.com. Major Shipping Fee reduction for order of 2kg or less Robotkingdom #1 Hot Items Takara Transformers Masterpiece MP-47 Hound. New listings! Preorder. Available in December 2019. US126.90 <a class="externalLink" href="http://www.robotkingdom.com/tftrmp47.html" target="_blank" rel="nofollow noopener">Takara Transformers &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Robot Kingdom Newsletter 1485 appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


Star Wars Collectors Expo 2019 will be June 2nd at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage and modern Star Wars action figures, comics and other collectibles as well as special guests from the Star Wars franchise.

For more info go to http://www.starwarsexpo.ca
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
IN HAND HASBRO TRANSFORMERS GHOSTBUSTERS ECTOTRON ECTO-1 EXCLUSIVE ACTION FIGURE
Transformers
Transformers G1 Jetfire not complete
Transformers
1984-Transformers-ROADBUSTER-G1 With Accessories Vintage Original
Transformers
G1 G2 Transformers Lot Jetfire Mask Constructicons Sky Garry Diaclone Pretender
Transformers
Transformers Badcube OTS-02 Demolitions Brawny aka Brawn
Transformers
Vintage Hasbro Transformers G1 Prowl Pre Rub Datsun 240 Car Only Beauty!
Transformers
HASBRO TRANSFORMERS GHOSTBUSTERS ECTOTRON ECTO-1 ACTION FIGURE
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 07:30 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2019, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.