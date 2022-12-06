Transformers Studio Series SS-100 Rise Of The Beasts Deluxe Bumblebee In-Hand Images
Via PrimeVsPrime on Youtube, we have our first in-hand images of the new Transformers Studio Series SS-100 Rise Of The Beasts Deluxe Bumblebee. We have a closer look at the new Rise Of The Beast Bumblebee mold which despite sharing some visual similarities to the Camaro form factor is a 100% new tooling (as it was confirmed by Hasbro designer Sam Smith). Bumblebee is what seems to be a pretty movie accurate rendition of the yellow scout in his both forms. We have comparison shots next ot other Studio Series Bumblebee toys and Arcee and Optimus Prime from the » Continue Reading.