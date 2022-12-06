Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Transformers Studio Series SS-100 Rise Of The Beasts Deluxe Bumblebee In-Hand Images
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 05:20 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 49,376
Transformers Studio Series SS-100 Rise Of The Beasts Deluxe Bumblebee In-Hand Images


Via PrimeVsPrime on Youtube, we have our first in-hand images of the new Transformers Studio Series SS-100 Rise Of The Beasts Deluxe Bumblebee. We have a closer look at the new Rise Of The Beast Bumblebee mold which despite sharing some visual similarities to the Camaro form factor is a 100% new tooling (as it was confirmed by Hasbro designer Sam Smith). Bumblebee is what seems to be a pretty movie accurate rendition of the yellow scout in his both forms. We have comparison shots next ot other Studio Series Bumblebee toys and Arcee and Optimus Prime from the &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers Studio Series SS-100 Rise Of The Beasts Deluxe Bumblebee In-Hand Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 06:16 PM   #2
Fermix
Generation 2
Fermix's Avatar
Join Date: Oct 2009
Location: Milky Way
Posts: 132
Re: Transformers Studio Series SS-100 Rise Of The Beasts Deluxe Bumblebee In-Hand Ima
Man, as someone that got into Transformers during the ROTF days, seeing the arms on that DELUXE Bumblebee hurts me.
Fermix is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 06:37 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2022, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.