Interview With Alan Tudyk On His Role As Optimus Prime



February 2023 issue of SFX magazine is out today and we picked up a copy to take a look at an exclusive interview with*Alan Tudyk for his role as Optimus Prime on Transformers: EarthSpark. What goes through your head when you learn that you?re going to be part of such a well-known franchise? I got an email asking if I wanted to do it. I read it and my brain rejected the idea that I would even be asked to play Optimus Prime. I read it as Prime. I saw Prime and I was like, ?Oh, right. There are other



