Third Party company Dr. Wu have shared, via their Weibo account
, images of two new variants of their*Prime Commander (Micromaster Scale G1 Optimus Prime).* These are new redecos of this impressive*6 cm tall Optimus Prime mold
*which goes very well in scale with WFC Micromasters of Titans figures. DW-E04G is a “Golden Lagoon” inspired redeco and DW-E04W is a white “Ultra Magnus” redeco. Both figures include trailer and weapon. They are great additions to the previous variants revealed
See all the images after the jump
