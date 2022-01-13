Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 02:30 PM
Super_Megatron
Third Party company Dr. Wu have shared, via their Weibo account, images of two new variants of their*Prime Commander (Micromaster Scale G1 Optimus Prime).* These are new redecos of this impressive*6 cm tall Optimus Prime mold*which goes very well in scale with WFC Micromasters of Titans figures. DW-E04G is a “Golden Lagoon” inspired redeco and DW-E04W is a white “Ultra Magnus” redeco. Both figures include trailer and weapon. They are great additions to the previous variants revealed. See all the images after the jump and then sound off your impressions on this tiny toys on the &#187; Continue Reading.

