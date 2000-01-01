Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 47,346

TFcon is very happy to welcome Lee Tockar the voice of Covert Agent Ravage in Beast Wars into TFcon Toronto 2021 for his first-ever TFcon to celebrate the 25th Anniversary of Beast Wars the weekend of December 10-12, 2021. Lee will be taking part in Q&A panels and autograph sessions with the attendees of Canadas Premiere fan-run Transformers convention. Lee Tockar is presented by Ages Three and Up. Tickets are on sale now at https://www.tfcon.ca/tickets





