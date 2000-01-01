Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > Canadian Transformers News
Reload this Page Transformers voice actor Lee Tockar to attend TFcon Toronto 2021
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 08:40 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 47,346
Transformers voice actor Lee Tockar to attend TFcon Toronto 2021
TFcon is very happy to welcome Lee Tockar the voice of Covert Agent Ravage in Beast Wars to TFcon Toronto 2021 for his first-ever TFcon to celebrate the 25th Anniversary of Beast Wars the weekend of December 10-12, 2021.

Lee will be taking part in Q&A panels and autograph sessions with the attendees of Canadas Premiere fan-run Transformers convention. Lee Tockar is presented by Ages Three and Up.

Tickets are on sale now at https://www.tfcon.ca/tickets
Attached Thumbnails
Click image for larger version Name: beast wars ravage.jpg Views: 2 Size: 29.4 KB ID: 50505  
__________________


Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers, and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping





Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Revoltech Transformers STARSCREAM & HOT RODIMUS No47 46 Yamaguchi Kaiyodo Figure
Transformers
Transformers Universe Bumblebee Gold Bumblebee Reveal the Sheild Legends Figure
Transformers
Vintage Transformers G1 Wingspan & Pounce Takara Action Figures 100% Complete
Transformers
Transformers Robots in Disguise R.I.D. 2001 MEGATRON Ultra Class WORLDWIDE NIB
Transformers
Gene Roddenberry?s Andromeda Dylan Hunt Action Figure 34339 new rare tv
Transformers
Transformers Beast Wars BW TM-06 Telemocha Blackarachnia MIB
Transformers
Kre-o Transformers Micro Changer Collection 2 Decepticon Runamuck B0208 New Toy
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 09:20 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2021, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.