|
Transformers voice actor Lee Tockar to attend TFcon Toronto 2021
TFcon is very happy to welcome Lee Tockar
the voice of Covert Agent Ravage
in Beast Wars
to TFcon Toronto 2021
for his first-ever TFcon to celebrate the 25th Anniversary of Beast Wars the weekend of December 10-12, 2021.
Lee will be taking part in Q&A panels and autograph sessions with the attendees of Canadas Premiere fan-run Transformers convention. Lee Tockar is presented by Ages Three and Up
.
Tickets are on sale now at https://www.tfcon.ca/tickets
__________________
Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers, and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca