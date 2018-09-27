theoneyouknowleast Robot in Disguise Join Date: Oct 2011 Location: Mississauga ON Posts: 558

EBAY FLASH SALE until 9:00 PM ET Sept 27 Another Ebay Flash sale to satisfy you TF needs!



Code is: PICKSOON







How to redeem your Coupon:



1.Shop for eligible items. (See below for exclusions).



2.Pay for your item by 9:00 PM Eastern Time on September 27, 2018



3.Enter the Coupon code in the redemption code field: PICKSOON



Terms & Conditions:



The Coupon is a 15% discount, valid from 11:00 AM ET September 27, 2018 until 9:00 PM ET on September 27, 2018. Discount applies to the purchase price (excluding shipping, handling, and taxes) of eligible item(s) of US $25 or more and will be capped at a value of US $100. Only eBay members registered with an address located in the United States or Canada are eligible for the Coupon. Eligible items exclude items from the Coins & Paper Money, Gift Cards & Coupons, and Real Estate categories. Coupon can be used once within a single transaction (or cart), while supplies last. Any unused difference between the discount amount, as shown on the Coupon, and the purchase price of an item(s) in a single transaction (or cart) will be forfeited.



Coupon is subject to Canadian and U.S laws, void where prohibited, not redeemable for cash, has no face value, and cannot be combined with any other Coupon, or when paying with PayPal Credit Easy Payments or Gift Cards. eBay may cancel, amend, or revoke the Coupon at any time.

My Humble Feedback Thread



Looking For:

-POTP Onyx Prime Prime Master from Predaking.

__________________