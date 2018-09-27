Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 41,142

Super7 Reveals NYCC Exclusive Transformers Apparel



Thinking of wearing your support of this great fandom? Then Super7 has got you covered, as two NYCC exclusive Transformers apparel items are among those that will be available at booth



Thinking of wearing your support of this great fandom? Then Super7 has got you covered, as two NYCC exclusive Transformers apparel items are among those that will be available at booth #642 : In addition to a big selection of our latest 2018 designs we will also have these brand new ones created specifically for NYCC: G.I. Joe – Cobra Logo Tee, G.I. Joe – Cobra Rattler Tee, G.I. Joe – Action Pilot Tee, Transformers – Dead Optimus Tee (2-sided), Transformers – Soundwave Embroidered Crewneck Sweatshirt, and the Creature from the Black Lagoon Coaches Jacket! All are officially licensed.





The 2018 Action Figure Expo will be Sunday, September 16th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.



The 2018 Action Figure Expo will be Sunday, September 16th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.