Super_Megatron
Hasbro China Jingdong Retailer Exclusive Red Knight Revealed


A while back, Hasbro entered a partnership with one of China’s retail giants to distribute Transformers figures. Jingdong extended the partnership with a dedicated Hasbro flagship store currently focusing on Bumblebee movie figures. It just so happens that* Hasbro is issuing a*Jingdong Retailer Exclusive Transformers figure which was featured during their partnership announcement video at Hasbro’s 2017 Investor &#38; Media Day. Known as the Red Knight, the figure is a retool of Transformers: Age Of Extinction Voyager Class Galvatron. The toy will be available via JD from October, 2018. You can check out the character trailer below and in &#187; Continue Reading.

The 2018 Action Figure Expo will be Sunday, September 16th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.
Alexander Quinn
So. Much. RED. O_o
