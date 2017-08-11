|
IDW First Strike Reddit AMA
IDW Publishing is hosting an AMA session on Reddit
, allowing readers to ask questions of the creators of the publisher’s First Strike crossover event, as well as other creatives from its Hasbro universe comics. In attendance are: First Strike writers Mairghread Scott and David Rodriguez, First Strike artist Max Dunbar, Optimus Prime writer and Rom vs. Transformers co-writer John Barber, Rom and Rom vs. Transformers co-writer Christos Gage, and G.I. Joe writer Aubrey Sitterson. If you have any burning questions for any of these IDW creatives, now is the time to ask!
