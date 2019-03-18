|
Transformers War For Cybertron: Siege Voyager Starscream Possible Running Change
The new War for Cybertron: Siege line is sure popular among fans these days. The new Voyager Starscream mold with an alt mode based on his G1 Cybetronian Tetrajet form was sure highly expected for collectors. Unfortunately, the robot chest flap’s joint was just a friction joint that usually popped off during transformation. This part had visible molded holes for a pin, and it seemed just a bad production decision. Twitter @SephStoryteller
*has tweeted some images of what seems to be a running change of this mold that includes metal pins to secure the chest. It seems the very first » Continue Reading.
