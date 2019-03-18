Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Transformers War For Cybertron: Siege Voyager Starscream Possible Running Change
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 11:00 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 42,366
Transformers War For Cybertron: Siege Voyager Starscream Possible Running Change


The new War for Cybertron: Siege line is sure popular among fans these days. The new Voyager Starscream mold with an alt mode based on his G1 Cybetronian Tetrajet form was sure highly expected for collectors. Unfortunately, the robot chest flap’s joint was just a friction joint that usually popped off during transformation. This part had visible molded holes for a pin, and it seemed just a bad production decision. Twitter @SephStoryteller*has tweeted some images of what seems to be a running change of this mold that includes metal pins to secure the chest. It seems the very first &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers War For Cybertron: Siege Voyager Starscream Possible Running Change appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


The 2019 80s Toy Expo will be Sunday, April 7th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.
FREE PARKING

For more info go to http://www.ontariocollectorscon.com/
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping







Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Diaclone Reboot DA-14 & 15 Big Powered GV & Dianauts Transformers
Transformers
G1 Hasbro Transformers Devastator Constructicon Giftset MIB Original Boxed
Transformers
Iron Factory IF EX-12 Armored Tactical Staff Transformers New Unopened Set Of 3
Transformers
Iron Factory IF Ex-22 23 24 War Giant Set Bruticus NEW Transformers
Transformers
Fansproject Saurus Ryu-Oh Dinoking Set MIB Complete Transformers
Transformers
Iron Factory IF EX20R Tyrant?s Wings Starscream New Transformers
Transformers
MMC Mastermind Reformatted R-17 Carnifex Overlord MIB Transformers
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 12:32 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2019, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.