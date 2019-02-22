|
Transformers Movie Masterpiece MPM-08 Megatron Available As A Zing Exclusive In Austr
Courtesy of Ozformers on Facebook
, we can report that the upcoming*Transformers Movie Masterpiece MPM-08 Megatron will be available as a Zing Exclusive In Australia. Zing Pop Culture Australia
*will be carrying this new Movie Masterpiece for the Australian market. Fans can already pre-order it here
. You*will have to pay a $50.00 AUD ($35.46) deposit in advance of a total of $200.00 AUD*($141.83). The evil Decepticon leader is scheduled for release on September 1st, 2019. Good news for fellow Australian collectors.
