Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page IDW Transformers Solicits for May 2019
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 08:51 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 42,213
IDW Transformers Solicits for May 2019


IDW have posted their Transformers comic solicits for May 2019. The new Transformers ongoing continues in May with issues 5 and 6 of the new series by Brian Ruckley. We’ve got some information on some new characters being introduced into the series – namely Rubble, who sounds like a young Cybertronian finding his way in the world, and Codexa, an ancient Transformer who sounds like she might play an “Oracle of Delphi” kind of role. We’ve also got cover art for both issues 5 and 6. Issue five features cover art from Andrew Griffith and colors by Thomas Deer – &#187; Continue Reading.

The post IDW Transformers Solicits for May 2019 appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


The 2019 80s Toy Expo will be Sunday, April 7th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.
FREE PARKING

For more info go to http://www.ontariocollectorscon.com/
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping







Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers G1 Takara Reissue TFC-09 Starscream MIB complete w/ DVD
Transformers
Transformers G1 TRU Reissue Series V - Tracks MISB
Transformers
Transformers Optimus Prime G1 2018 Walmart Exclusive Autobots Reissue new sealed
Transformers
Transformers Iron Factory EX-12 Armored Tactical Staff - Set of 3 Figures
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 10:22 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2019, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.