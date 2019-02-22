Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 42,213

IDW Transformers Solicits for May 2019



IDW have posted their Transformers comic solicits for May 2019. The new Transformers ongoing continues in May with issues 5 and 6 of the new series by Brian Ruckley. We’ve got some information on some new characters being introduced into the series – namely Rubble, who sounds like a young Cybertronian finding his way in the world, and Codexa, an ancient Transformer who sounds like she might play an “Oracle of Delphi” kind of role. We’ve also got cover art for both issues 5 and 6. Issue five features cover art from Andrew Griffith and colors by Thomas Deer –



The 2019 80s Toy Expo will be Sunday, April 7th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario. The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles. FREE PARKING For more info go to http://www.ontariocollectorscon.com/