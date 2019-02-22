|
Transformers Legends Blue Big Convoy Box Art
Via PC Kok on Facebook
, we’ve got a look at the box artwork for the upcoming Transformers Legends LG-EX release, Blue Big Convoy. Blue Big Convoy, like the recent Encore Unicron, is a moderately altered mass retail release of a deco that was formerly available as a Lucky Draw prize campaign figure. The box is dominated by a large robot mode illustration of Blue Big Convoy, and complemented by a photo of the blue one in his mammoth mode. It’s a nice looking piece of artwork – check it out attached to this post.
