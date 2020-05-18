Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Fans Hobby MB-17 Armada Megatron Updated Prototype
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 10:00 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 45,805
Fans Hobby MB-17 Armada Megatron Updated Prototype


Via*Fans Hobby Facebook*we can share for you images of the updated prototype of* their*MB-17 Armada Megatron Prototype*for your viewing pleasure. This is the Fans Hobbys second take on Armada characters following their impressive*MB-15 Naval Commander*(Armada Optimus Prime). Fans Hobby is bringing us the Decepticon Leader from the Armada series with a modern take on his original design. This a new updated prototype compared to the first teaser we saw while back in May. The new mold shows several updates and gives us a clear look at both modes next to MB-15 Naval Commander core robot (Full &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Fans Hobby MB-17 Armada Megatron Updated Prototype appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers Generations - Deluxe - THUNDERCRACKER - MOC - Video Game Style
Transformers
Transformers Beast Wars Transmetals Cheetor Complete - Read Description
Transformers
Transformers Beast Wars Deluxe Transmetals RATTRAP - Read Description
Transformers
Beast Wars Megatron Transformers Hasbro - Read Description
Transformers
Beast Wars Inferno Transformers Mega - Read Description
Transformers
Transformers Beast Wars Optimus Primal and Megatron Complete With Flaws
Transformers
Transformers Beast Wars Drill Bit Figure Complete
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 11:24 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2020, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.