Fans Hobby MB-17 Armada Megatron Updated Prototype
Via*Fans Hobby Facebook*
we can share for you images of the updated prototype of* their*MB-17 Armada Megatron Prototype*for your viewing pleasure. This is the Fans Hobbys second take on Armada characters following their impressive*MB-15 Naval Commander
*(Armada Optimus Prime). Fans Hobby is bringing us the Decepticon Leader from the Armada series with a modern take on his original design. This a new updated prototype compared to the first teaser
we saw while back in May. The new mold shows several updates and gives us a clear look at both modes next to MB-15 Naval Commander core robot (Full » Continue Reading.
