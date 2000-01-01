Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 06:51 AM
Corekat
Mini-Con
Join Date: Jan 2021
Location: Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada
Posts: 1
Cool Wanted: G2 Smokescreen, G2 ATB Starscream, RID Smokesniper
Hello. I bought a g2 smokescreen but didn't realize the arms came broken off. For shame.
I want any of the g2 smokescreen mold.
