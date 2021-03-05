|
Magic Square Toys Legends Scale Scrapper Prototype
Third party company*Magic Square Toys*have revealed, via their*Weibo*account
, images of the second component of their upcoming Legends Scale Devastator. Now we have a closer look at*Legends scale Scrapper. This figure comes right after the images of Magic Square Legends scale Mixmaster
*and we can see a very nice rendition of Scrapper. This figure will feature double-jointed knees and elbows and a very nice sculpting. Very impressive for a Legends scale figure. It will also include an extra face and a toy-accurate green mixer tank for Mixmaster. It seems Magic Square is working fast to release their Legends scale » Continue Reading.
