Super_Megatron
Magic Square Toys Legends Scale Scrapper Prototype


Third party company*Magic Square Toys*have revealed, via their*Weibo*account, images of the second component of their upcoming Legends Scale Devastator. Now we have a closer look at*Legends scale Scrapper. This figure comes right after the images of Magic Square Legends scale Mixmaster*and we can see a very nice rendition of Scrapper. This figure will feature double-jointed knees and elbows and a very nice sculpting. Very impressive for a Legends scale figure. It will also include an extra face and a toy-accurate green mixer tank for Mixmaster. It seems Magic Square is working fast to release their Legends scale &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Magic Square Toys Legends Scale Scrapper Prototype appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
