|
Transformers Bumblebee Movie: Japanese Voice Cast Trailer Released
The first Japanese voice cast
trailer for the Bumblebee movie’s March 22nd release debuted after a public recording session in Tokyo, which featured actress Tsuchiya Tao as Charlie, actor Shison Jun as Memo and one very cool birthday cake. Check out an assortment of photos from the event
that are attached to this post and then sound off on the 2005 boards!
