Old Today, 08:49 PM   #1
npiece
Mini-Con
Join Date: Dec 2016
Location: ontario
Posts: 3
WFC RUNG
Finally got Rung for my lost light team. Little sad about the size, too small even after I give him the posable joints, I guess his alt mode size is on point.
Attached Thumbnails
Click image for larger version Name: 1594860014307219085549.jpg Views: 7 Size: 87.0 KB ID: 46753   Click image for larger version Name: 1594860093247197318771.jpg Views: 5 Size: 86.8 KB ID: 46754   Click image for larger version Name: 1594860138661426795035.jpg Views: 4 Size: 86.5 KB ID: 46755   Click image for larger version Name: 1594860250236914734891.jpg Views: 5 Size: 92.2 KB ID: 46756  
