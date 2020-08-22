Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Transformers Earthrise Deluxe Class Sunstreaker In-Hand Images


Via*TonTon Review*on Youtube*we have new in-hand*images of the*Transformers Earthrise Deluxe Class Sunstreaker. Sunstreaker is part of the Earthrise Wave 3 Deluxe and proves to be a nice mold which really reminds us his G1 classic design. His alt mode,while not realistic, has the “spirit” of his original*G1 Lamborghini Countach mode. We also have comparison pics next to his Masterpiece incarnation, Earthrise Optimus Prime and Wheeljack for those worried about scale. Check out all the images on this news post, as well as TonTon video review, after the jump. Click on the discussion link below and let us know your impressions &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers Earthrise Deluxe Class Sunstreaker In-Hand Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



