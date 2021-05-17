Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 46,529

Possible Teaser Image Of Studio Series Leader Class Grindor & Ravage



Some images have been surfacing over the internet and our forums which seem to give a glimpse at a new*Studio Series Leader Class Grindor & Ravage. This figure has been rumored for a while and it would be a redeco of the popular Studio Series Blackout mold but it would include a Ravage figurine instead of Scorponok. The image gives a look at Grindor’s hand which features some extra paint and a remolded more articulated hand. It’s good to notice that Hasbro has announced a new Fan First Friday this May 21st. Could this mean an official full reveal is



The post







More... Some images have been surfacing over the internet and our forums which seem to give a glimpse at a new*Studio Series Leader Class Grindor & Ravage. This figure has been rumored for a while and it would be a redeco of the popular Studio Series Blackout mold but it would include a Ravage figurine instead of Scorponok. The image gives a look at Grindor’s hand which features some extra paint and a remolded more articulated hand. It’s good to notice that Hasbro has announced a new Fan First Friday this May 21st. Could this mean an official full reveal is » Continue Reading. The post Possible Teaser Image Of Studio Series Leader Class Grindor & Ravage appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM





Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists

Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise

The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at __________________Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and ArtistsShop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandiseThe worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca