|
Possible Teaser Image Of Studio Series Leader Class Grindor & Ravage
Some images have been surfacing over the internet and our forums which seem to give a glimpse at a new*Studio Series Leader Class Grindor & Ravage. This figure has been rumored for a while and it would be a redeco of the popular Studio Series Blackout mold but it would include a Ravage figurine instead of Scorponok. The image gives a look at Grindor’s hand which features some extra paint and a remolded more articulated hand. It’s good to notice that Hasbro has announced a new Fan First Friday this May 21st. Could this mean an official full reveal is » Continue Reading.
The post Possible Teaser Image Of Studio Series Leader Class Grindor & Ravage
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca