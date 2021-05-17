Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Super_Megatron
Possible Teaser Image Of Studio Series Leader Class Grindor & Ravage


Some images have been surfacing over the internet and our forums which seem to give a glimpse at a new*Studio Series Leader Class Grindor &#38; Ravage. This figure has been rumored for a while and it would be a redeco of the popular Studio Series Blackout mold but it would include a Ravage figurine instead of Scorponok. The image gives a look at Grindor’s hand which features some extra paint and a remolded more articulated hand. It’s good to notice that Hasbro has announced a new Fan First Friday this May 21st. Could this mean an official full reveal is &#187; Continue Reading.

