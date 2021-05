Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 46,529

More... Via Kreemzek Review on Instagram , we have our first look at the new*Transformers Studio Series 86 Wreck-Gar. Wreck-Gar was rumored from some time ago, and we finally have a look at this all new Voyager mold of the Junkion leader. While the image has a color filter, it shows a great cartoon-accurate Wreck-Gar in all his glory. We are yet to see clean images and the alt mode, but this figure is sure promising. Click on the bar to see the new image on this news post and then sound off on the 2005 Board!The post Transformers Studio Series 86 Wreck-Gar First Look appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM





