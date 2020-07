Miraculous Galvatron Omnious Combiner Join Date: Jun 2017 Location: Toronto Posts: 216

So I have not been too active in collecting more recently, although, I wanted to buy a Sentinel Prime Studio Series Figure. So I ordered one off amazon.ca as they had stock and I have Prime. Both orders they sent me a ROTF Constructicon Scrapper. Has anyone had this issue as well? I've had to request a refund due to the fact that they keep sending me the wrong figure. Is this a warehouse issue of some sort?



