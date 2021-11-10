Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 07:12 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 47,414
Transformers: Rise of the Beasts Delayed to June 9, 2023


As reported by Deadline and a whole host of various movie news sites, we have received word that Transformers: Rise of the Beasts has been delayed approximately a year to June 9, 2023, after being originally slated for June 24, 2022. As stated on Deadline: This just in from Paramount: Transformers: Rise of the Beasts will no longer be opening on June 24, 2022 rather June 9, 2023. And the new Star Trek movie theyve been in development on wont launch on June 9, 2023 rather Dec. 22, 2023. The pic is in development with Matt Shakman attached to direct.

The post Transformers: Rise of the Beasts Delayed to June 9, 2023 appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.




