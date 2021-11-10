As reported by Deadline
and a whole host of various movie news sites, we have received word that Transformers: Rise of the Beasts has been delayed approximately a year to June 9, 2023, after being originally slated for June 24, 2022. As stated on Deadline: This just in from Paramount:*Transformers: Rise of the Beasts*will no longer be opening on June 24, 2022 rather June 9, 2023. And the new*Star Trek*movie theyve been in development on wont launch on June 9, 2023 rather Dec. 22, 2023. The pic is in development with Matt Shakman attached to direct, as we first » Continue Reading.
