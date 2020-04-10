We have something really curious to share with you. Via TransFans
*we have learned of a new officially licensed*Transformers Cyberverse Optimus Prime RC Monster Truck. This is quite a big toy packed in a 55-cm wide box. It’s a fun RC truck which is driven by a super deformed Optimus Prime. The truck itself measures 38 cm long, 28 cm wide and 21 cm tall featuring lights, sound and “jumping” movement. It’s made by Chinese company Perfect Toys which specializes in*child B/O Ride-on Vehicles, R/C Toy Cars, R/C 4WD Racing Cars, Small Household Appliances, Power Tools, Electric Powered Scooters and » Continue Reading.
The post Transformers Cyberverse Optimus Prime RC Monster Truck
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca