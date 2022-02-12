Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Rumor: New Details on Upcoming Lego Optimus Prime ? G1 Design, Reveal Imminent?


A few months back, we had reported an unexpected rumor coming to us from Lego news site Promobricks that a Lego Optimus Prime set, allegedly based on his Rise of the Beasts design, may be headed our way. Today, the site has updated with some more details, including rumors that it may instead be based on his classic G1 form rather than ROTB and that his reveal may in fact be imminent. Read it all below and then let us know what you think of these developments on the boards! LEGO 10302 Optimus Prime: More details, reveal coming &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Rumor: New Details on Upcoming Lego Optimus Prime – G1 Design, Reveal Imminent? appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



