Outtsyder
Another 1 Bites The Dust
Cool "And The Firewalls Came A-Tumblin' Down" (G1 cartoon universe)
The idea for this story - finally a full-length one, rather than the short first-person character monologues - originally started in my mind back in the late '90s, and after several evolutionary changes with the premise, I finally got the juices flowing for a cohesive plot. For this work, it features not only my customary toy photos as illustrations, but also YouTube links to "soundtrack" tunes to go with select scenes in this story.

I hope to upload later chapters in the near future, and also hope they won't take too long to write. For now, I present to you the prologue as an appetizer.

Premise: As the Autobots prepare plans for a top-secret project, the Decepticons invade the World Wide Web with the ultimate hacker code: Soundwave's mind itself! The Autobots must take a high-risk measure to prevent the Decepticons from breaching Teletraan I's systems, stealing valuable international secrets, and exploiting the entire digital realm.

Link to story (Prologue chapter) here: https://archiveofourown.org/works/47...ters/121024186


Creative arts page: Scorpion's Heart Overnight Creations
https://www.facebook.com/ScorpionsHeart.SHOC/

Written works on Archive Of Our Own - ScorpionsHeart
https://archiveofourown.org/users/Sc...ScorpionsHeart

Feedback thread: https://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=33913

"Study the great, and become greater."
- Michael Jackson
"Who are we, if not measured by our impact on others?"
- Carl Sagan
