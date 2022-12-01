Today, 07:55 PM #1 Outtsyder Another 1 Bites The Dust Join Date: Jun 2007 Location: Parts Unknown Posts: 595 "And The Firewalls Came A-Tumblin' Down" (G1 cartoon universe)



I hope to upload later chapters in the near future, and also hope they won't take too long to write. For now, I present to you the prologue as an appetizer.



Premise: As the Autobots prepare plans for a top-secret project, the Decepticons invade the World Wide Web with the ultimate hacker code: Soundwave's mind itself! The Autobots must take a high-risk measure to prevent the Decepticons from breaching Teletraan I's systems, stealing valuable international secrets, and exploiting the entire digital realm.



Link to story (Prologue chapter) here:





The idea for this story - finally a full-length one, rather than the short first-person character monologues - originally started in my mind back in the late '90s, and after several evolutionary changes with the premise, I finally got the juices flowing for a cohesive plot. For this work, it features not only my customary toy photos as illustrations, but also YouTube links to "soundtrack" tunes to go with select scenes in this story.



Creative arts page: Scorpion's Heart Overnight Creations

https://www.facebook.com/ScorpionsHeart.SHOC/



Written works on Archive Of Our Own - ScorpionsHeart

https://archiveofourown.org/users/Sc...ScorpionsHeart



Feedback thread: https://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=33913



"Study the great, and become greater."

- Michael Jackson

"Who are we, if not measured by our impact on others?"

- Carl Sagan __________________

