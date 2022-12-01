The idea for this story - finally a full-length one, rather than the short first-person character monologues - originally started in my mind back in the late '90s, and after several evolutionary changes with the premise, I finally got the juices flowing for a cohesive plot. For this work, it features not only my customary toy photos as illustrations, but also YouTube links to "soundtrack" tunes to go with select scenes in this story.
I hope to upload later chapters in the near future, and also hope they won't take too long to write. For now, I present to you the prologue as an appetizer.
Premise: As the Autobots prepare plans for a top-secret project, the Decepticons invade the World Wide Web with the ultimate hacker code: Soundwave's mind itself! The Autobots must take a high-risk measure to prevent the Decepticons from breaching Teletraan I's systems, stealing valuable international secrets, and exploiting the entire digital realm.
Link to story (Prologue chapter) here: https://archiveofourown.org/works/47...ters/121024186